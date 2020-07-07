WIN tickets to the Get Lucky live stream KIFFNESS concert

THE KIFFNESS TO HEADLINE KIFFSTREAM

A GET LUCKY STREAMING CONCERT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GORDON’S GIN

Join The Kiffness LIVE for their exclusive KIFFSTREAM – the first Kiffness gig since lockdown started, on Saturday 7 July when the band will perform their high energy brand of electronic House music as part of the Get Lucky Streaming concert series in partnership with Gordon’s Gin.

Fans of the band can look forward to The Kiffness tracks expertly performed with live instruments by band leader David Scott who will be joined on stage by saxophonist and synth extraordinaire Raiven Hansmann and guest vocalist Mathew Gold, whose dreamy vocals need little introduction.

The Kiffness is one of South Africa’s foremost live electronic music acts, with 3 SAMA nominations, numerous Top 10 radio hits and millions of YouTube views accrued for their hilarious lockdown parody songs and videos. With no further plans to do more streaming gigs they will be pulling out all the stops for this one night only performance – with more tech gear and camera equipment than you can shake a stick at.

The show starts at 7pm and will be livestreamed from the band Good Luck’s own state-of-the-art Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ, using the latest broadcasting technology. A full camera crew will execute an incredible audio and cinematic experience for the show.

A delicious twist to the entertainment mix will be a showcase by popular local mixologist Pete Lebese – aka Theegintleman – of easy cocktail mixology for the audience to try at home, because there’s nothing quite like a Gordon’s Gin cocktail to get you into the mood for a groove – all in responsible moderation, of course.

Tickets can be booked online at www.howler.co.za or the GoodLuck Facebook page at R100 for a standard ticket and R180 for a Gordon’s Circle VIP ticket with exclusive Zoom Room access that includes your face on screen and GoodLuck gear for a true home concert experience, along with just 100 other ticket-holders. That’s good reason for at home concert-goers to keep to responsible limits while enjoying their favourite drink – especially when the music takes over.

MORE ABOUT THE GET LUCKY STREAMING CONCERT SERIES in partnership with GORDON’S GIN

South Africa’s chart-topping live electronic band, GoodLuck, has partnered with The Original London Dry, Gordon’s Gin, to present a six-part live stream concert series – Get Lucky Streaming – over the months of June to September 2020, while South Africa continues to social distance in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic – created by Good Luck to provide musicians with a world class streaming facility that they can use to execute their craft.

Vocalist Juliet Harding says, “The COVID-19 lockdown has challenged artists to reimagine ways of performing and performances via streaming services seem to be the way to go. With Get Lucky Streaming our idea is to promote the support of local music and bring about a cultural shift in the way people access their favourite artists’ music – by purchasing tickets and supporting their events, rather than having expecting to attend a free concert.’’

The Good Luck band members and the Gordon’s Gin team appreciate the additional freedoms afforded under Level 3 with regard to buying alcohol, and encourage all South Africans to only buy what they need and enjoy live streaming shows at home, responsibly.

