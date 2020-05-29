WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Penguin – Day 17

There’s no better time to spark your kids’ imaginations than during #lockdown. Inspire your kids with this spectacular book hamper to the value of R550! The South African Alphabet is not your typical ‘ABC’ book. It has beautiful illustrations on subjects unique to South Africa. Perfectly Diﬀerent will help teach your kids about accepting people’s diﬀerences and The Boy and the Tree will help to ignite their imaginations. Frozen 2: An Enchanted Adventure’s augmented reality will help you create your very own digital magic, and Dog Diaries, a spinoﬀ of the popular Middle School series, will have you in stitches as Rafe’s dog, Junior, gets into all sorts of hilarious trouble.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Due to the country’s lockdown, please note the winner will receive their prizes post the lockdown.

Look out for more chances to win daily with Parenty’s birthday giveaways.

Entries for Day 17 closes 5 June 2020 at midnight.