WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Tommee Tippee – Day 16

Win a Tommee Tippee Sleepee basket & stand.

It is recommended that your newborn sleeps in the same room as you for the first six months. But, a newborn can look a little lost in a great big cot and you can’t carry them around. This safe, modern, stylish and portable Moses basket provides the perfect space for baby’s daytime naps around the house or when out and about. The sturdy handles make it easy to carry without disturbing your sleeping baby. You can also buy the rocking stand that holds your basket snugly and gently soothes baby back to sleep should they stir.

Super comfy

Noise free – unlike straw Moses baskets that make a rustling sound

Easy to clean

No place for dust mites or other nasties to thrive

300 air holes offer maximum breathability and airflow

Water resistant, air-permeable mattress helps regulate temperature

Machine washable 100% super soft cotton liner

Facebook: h ttps://www.facebook.com/tommeetippeesouthafrica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommeetippeeza/

Competition (Day 16) closes Tuesday, 9 June 2020 at midnight. New prizes daily!

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Complete the form to enter: