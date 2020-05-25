WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Sorbet – Day 13
It’s Day 13 and we have another awesome Sorbet Group voucher to the value of R600 up for grabs. Lockdown has been tiresome and tough, but good news for all moms and dads who are longing for some much-needed grooming!
From facials, waxing, manis & pedis and massages to hot towel shaves, blowouts & hair services at Sorbet Man and Sorbet Drybar, The Sorbet Group has you covered for all your treatment and grooming essentials. Voucher can be redeemed post-lockdown at Sorbet Salons, Sorbet Drybar, Sorbet Man & Candi & Co stores nationwide. For treatment & product offering go to www.sorbet.co.za
Entries for today’s competition closes 1 June 2020 at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Due to the country’s lockdown, please note the winner will receive their prizes post-lockdown.