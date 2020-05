WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Sorbet – Day 13

From facials, waxing, manis & pedis and massages to hot towel shaves, blowouts & hair services at Sorbet Man and Sorbet Drybar, The Sorbet Group has you covered for all your treatment and grooming essentials. Voucher can be redeemed post-lockdown at Sorbet Salons, Sorbet Drybar, Sorbet Man & Candi & Co stores nationwide. For treatment & product offering go to www.sorbet.co.za