WIN with Parenty’s birthday and NESTLÉ NESPRAY – Day 9

Motherhood is said to be the most fulfilling role a woman could ever take on; one of the most satisfying things about being a mom is the unconditional love and sacrifices a mother makes for the betterment of her children. NESTLÉ NESPRAY understands that a moms job has never been easy, and now that the challenge has been raised more than ever before. Mom is now more than a mom, she’s a chef, playmate and a maths teacher too.

Motherhood can be very rewarding and its all in the little moments that make your heart smile from the proud first day at big school moments, to the random warm hugs they give. We would like to acknowledge you and say “thank you mom”, because we know your love makes all the difference.

NESTLÉ NESPRAY salutes and says “Halala Mbokodo” to all our South African mothers this Mother’s Day! We want to take time out to celebrate you by encouraging you to enjoy the things that matter to you the most.

How To Win:

Share with us your most cherished mommy moment that best showcases what you love the most about being a mom and win a NESTLÉ Hamper with NESTLÉ NESPRAY valued at R2 000. Remember to keep South Africa safe, wash your hands, wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance.

NESTLÉ NESPRAY products are specifically made for school age children from 5 to 14 years old and are not for infant consumption.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Due to the country’s lockdown, please note the winner will receive their prizes post the lockdown.

Entries for this giveaway (Day 9) closes 31 May 2020