Competitions 13.5.2020 12:01 am

WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Penguin – Day 3

WIN with Parenty’s birthday and Penguin – Day 3

Win a Penguin book hamper! Keep the kids busy for hours with this fantastic hamper of books to the retail value of R595. To say that it’s really hard to keep children entertained during #lockdown is an understatement, right? Especially if you’re trying to work from home

That’s why we’re giving away this amazing hamper with a range of books for all ages. Start your morning off by teaching your kids some funny animal yoga poses with Yoga for Giraffes. Then head on over to fact time with Kids’ Snakes of Southern Africa.
Make learning fun with Creative Writing with Fantastic Mr Fox and wind down the day with Lina, the Duiker and the Dragonfly and Artemis Fowl. This hamper is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

To enter complete the form below:

Parenty Day 3 - Book Hamper

Competition closes on 13 May 2020 at midnight. New prizes daily!

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 