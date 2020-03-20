Competitions 20.3.2020 01:46 pm

WIN with Parenty and LEGO SA!

Calling all Parents who need to do something meaningful at home with their kids during school closures! One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a LEGO® Classic Bricks set worth R999 AND a LEGO®️ DUPLO® Imagine & Create set worth R329!

Construction toys, like LEGO®️ products in particular, are designed to help stimulate a child’s imagination and discover new things while playing, helping both the child and parent to be more creative and have fun as a family.

How to enter – Instagram & Facebook:

All you have to do is make sure you are following @ParentySA AND TAG @LegoSouthAfrica to win.

