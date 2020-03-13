WIN WITH PHAKAAATHI!

The top two teams from the last two Premiership seasons square off when Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Tuesday.

To stand a chance to WIN, you first need to follow and like Phakaaathi on Facebook and Twitter then answer this simple question.

What was the score between these two teams the last time they met?

SMS the answer followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521. Competition closes 15 March 2020 at midnight. SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed.

Kick-off time and venue

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 @ 19:30

Loftus Versveld Stadium

Free and bundle SMSs do not apply. T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to Phakaaathi’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on www.citizen.co.za.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.