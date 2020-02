Night Walkies is lighting up the streets on the 29th February with a 3km walk with your pups.

How to enter – Facebook:

To win, comment and let us know where the event is happening this Saturday?

Competition closes Friday 28 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.