Get cooking with Parenty and WIN!

Calling all parents and kids! Join Parenty and Bright Young Chefs for an unforgettable cooking class!

Parenty, in partnership with Bright Young Chefs are offering our readers an exclusive 10% discount, plus the chance to win the next cooking workshop FREE when booking a cooking class with us.

So why not join us 8 March 2020 at Bright Young Chefs where our workshop will cover lunchbox favourite, pizza!

Tickets are R135 per person.

To book visit: www.quicket.co.za and search for ‘Parenty.’

Competition closes Saturday, 7 March 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.