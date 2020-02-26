Competitions 26.2.2020 12:24 pm

Get cooking with Parenty and WIN!

One lucky reader can win a cooking class at Bright Young Chefs for two adults and two children, valued at R620!

Calling all parents and kids! Join Parenty and Bright Young Chefs for an unforgettable cooking class!

Parenty, in partnership with Bright Young Chefs are offering our readers an exclusive 10% discount, plus the chance to win the next cooking workshop FREE when booking a cooking class with us.

So why not join us 8 March 2020 at Bright Young Chefs where our workshop will cover lunchbox favourite, pizza!

Tickets are R135 per person.

To book visit: www.quicket.co.za and search for ‘Parenty.’

Competition closes Saturday, 7 March 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

