WIN double tickets to the Beauty Revolution Festival!

Beauty Revolution Festival is back for another year of bold beauty with a purpose!

In 2019, Beauty Revolution rocked the Sandton Convention Centre with its two-day beauty festival providing a perfectly-curated platform for influencers, artists, makeup enthusiasts and all shades and shapes in between. Now Beauty Revolution Festival is back for its second year which promises to be even bigger and bolder. The festival will once again provide a strong platform for beauty with a purpose, whilst still featuring the whos who of South Africa. It will take place on Friday, 13 and Saturday, 14 March 2020 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The first batch of tickets go on sale on 13 December 2019, diarize this date to be sure not to miss the instagrammable moments, on-stage panels and brand stands to shop the hottest looks of the year! Buy your tickets via: www.itickets.co.za

Connect with Beauty Revolution on Instagram and Facebook at @beautyrevolution_za. To learn more about the event visit www.beautyrevolution.co.za.

Competition closes Sunday, 8 March 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Beauty Revolution Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions

Suburb *

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.