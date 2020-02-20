WIN with SILVERSTAR!

Details about the show:

The ticket giveaway is for a table of 10 (each ticket is valued at R140 per person)

This prize does not include food or beverage – this will be at the expense of the winner

The show takes place on Friday, 28 February at The Barnyard, Silverstar

The show starts at 20h00

Full Moon Fever is a tribute to acoustic, unplugged and country-rock featuring musical moments from all decades and songs that will appeal to all ages.

The talented cast of musicians and singers represent some of the greatest sounds and voices, starting with evergreens from the sixties and seventies such as The Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel, Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Fleetwood Mac and Johnny Cash. Sing along to modern-day legends such as Lonestar, Shania Twain and all-out rocking legend Tom Petty.

Full Moon Fever also features heart-rending classics such as Hotel California, Wild World, Mrs. Robinson and The Devil went Down to Georgia. The show introduces instruments such as the violin as well as piano, acoustic and electric guitars. Instrumental highlights include the all-time audience favourites Dueling Banjos, Classical Gas, Toss the Feathers and Riverdance.

From the power of The Sound of Silence by Disturbed to the fun duet, Islands in the Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, to the rocking final anthems, Cracklin’ Rosie and Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, Full Moon Fever is spectacular show of musical quality, a show of beauty, power, emotion, rhythm, harmony and mostly a show featuring everlasting music.

For more information see link: https://www.tsogosun.com/silverstar-casino/whats-on-silverstar/full-moon-fever

Competition closes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

