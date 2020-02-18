WIN general OR VIP tickets to the WEALTH SUMMIT March 2020!

This competition is available to The Citizen Premium members, click here to enter now.

General Access Ticket includes:

Admission for 1 day in general seating section

Success toolbox bonus download

Event workbook

VIP Ticket includes:

Admission for 1 day in VIP seating section

Event workbook

Success toolbox bonus download

Commemorative success resource notebook

VIP group session with Andrew and Conray and their wealth experts during Lunch ( meals not provided)

Wealth Summit 3 City Tour in March

Transform your financial future at the Wealth Summit 3 City Tour with Conray Labuschagne, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency experts and top trading market expert, Andrew Walker.

The Wealth Summit 2020 is an intensive program that aims to educate and help you understand your Financial well-being and create a Wealth Mindset enlightened by globally recognised trainers and speakers. The topics that will be discussed at the Summit include Passive Income Strategies, Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency, Gold & Property Investment, Global Market Trading and Wealth Mindset.

The speakers at the event have tested, perfected and profited from the very same methods that you will experience at the program to help you achieve your dreams & life goals.

Other speakers include Tony De Gouveia, founder and creator of TUB – The Ultimate Business and Rick Potgieter, who is also one of the world’s top trading market experts.

During the Wealth Summit, you will learn how to build your own strategy, explore the tools best suited for you based on your unique needs & situation to become Financially Independent.

Financial Freedom can be a reality! Change your life by attending the Wealth Summit in a city near you, and discover wealth building tools and strategies.

For further information visit https://wealthsummitza.com

Event Name: Wealth Summit

Event Dates: 14 March- Johannesburg

Locations:

14 March – Johannesburg at the Gallagher Convention Centre

Cost: Bronze tickets are free if booked in advance

Competition closes 8 March 2020 at midnight.

