WIN 1 OF 10 SPAR VOUCHERS!

TO ENTER: Purchase a copy of The Citizen OR Saturday Citizen at your Spar and SMS SPAR, with the name of the Spar, your 4-digit till slip number, your name and surname, date of birth and area of residence to 33521.

The competition is promoted by The Citizen at all Spar stores nationally The competition runs from 17 February – 20 March 2020 Two winners will be selected each week by random draw, entries will be verified then winners will be notified telephonically

Competition closes on Friday 20 March 2020 at midnight.

The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.