To win, answer below: Name one of the three cities that WWE LIVE will take place in?

Prize INCLUDES:

1 Wrestle Mania Hoodie

1 Extreme Rules t-shirt

1 SummerSlam t-shirt

Tips from Cesaro on how to get back into shape this January and win with WWE

The festive season is over and all the unhealthy eating we did now requires us getting back into shape. This means more of us will be looking for ways to get back into shape and into our active routine. WWE superstar, Cesaro has put together some tips to make sure you go back to your fitness routine and diet.

Take walks with family or friends

Walking is one the quickest ways to lose a bit of unwanted weight and keep active. Take the stairs at work or afternoon walks to get back into the swing of things. Another alternative is to park your car far away at malls. Walking is also a good way to socialize and bond with loved ones.

Do strength workouts

While cardio may be the best way to lose weight and keep fit, strength workouts are a good way to maintain those muscles you worked hard to get. Should you hit the gym, burn some calories by lifting some weights. This might even help with gaining some extra muscle.

Find a workout partner

Exercising alone with your music is good, but working out with a partner is even better. Having someone to workout with means that you can do certain exercises that you would not be able to do if you were alone. It also motivates you to do simple cardio exercises such as walking, jogging and swimming because you have someone to do it with. Having a workout partner makes it safer and fun.

Take afternoon swims

Swimming is a great cardio exercise and easy way to stay fit during the summer season. It is hot, so going for a morning or afternoon dip is a good idea. Swimming help keeps your heart rate up, builds muscle strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness. It combines fitness and fun all in one.

Drink a lot of water

Always drink lots of water to keep you hydrated and feeling great. Liven up the taste by adding a slice of cucumber to add some flavor. Water is a good way to burn stomach fat.

WWE will be bringing some of your favourite SuperStars to South Africa this year. This will include shows taking place on Wednesday, April 29 at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town; Thursday, April 30 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban; and Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg.

Tickets for WWE LIVE South Africa are available via www.computicket.com.

Competition closes 2 February 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

WWE Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions

Suburb *

Name one of the three cities that WWE LIVE will take place in? *

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.