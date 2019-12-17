WIN tickets to a NYE block party!

Ten top DJs confirmed for NYE Block Party at Time Square

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to the second edition in 2018, Time Square is bringing back the NYE Block Party for the third instalment to ring in the New Year on 31 December 2019. The 2017 and 2018 parties drew capacity crowds to the state-of-the-art Sun Arena. This year’s event will do the same. Bigger and bolder than last year, the 2019 NYE Block Party, in partnership with MTV, is themed “Get ready. Get amped” and features 10 of South Africa’s best mix masters on the decks.

Confirmed for the 2019 NYE Block Party at the Sun Arena are DJ Fresh; Euphonik; DJ Zinhle; Ready D; Jazzy D; Dino Bravo; DJ Maphorisa; Lerato Kganyago; Joe-Mann and DJ Rob Jackson. Tickets are on sale at Computicket, ranging in price from R199.

Fashioned along the lines of the world’s biggest New Year’s parties, Time Square South Africa’s bash will be an audiovisual spectacular of epic proportions. NYE Block Party revellers are promised the ultimate experience at the Sun Arena at Time Square. The venue boasts an international award winning digital audio system for spectacular sound and acoustics, as well as a high definition, audiovisual system complete with large format LED screens. The design and layout of seating on two tiers deliver unobstructed views from all positions.

“Last year was an epic 15 hour long party to celebrate the year end. By popular demand, our NYE Block Party is back with 10 of South Africa’s top DJs hitting the decks. This year’s party is going to be massive,” says Brett Hoppé, General Manager at Time Square.

This year’s NYE Block Party will start at18h00 on 31 December 2019 and continue until 05h00 on 1 January 2020. Revellers have access to the diversity of restaurants and bars within the casino complex. Partygoers can spend the night at The Maslow Time Square with various Show and Stay Packages available.

For more information, visit www.suninternational.com/time-square today. Like Time Square South Africa on Facebook www.facebook.com/TimeSquareRSA and follow on Twitter @TimeSquareRSA.

About Time Square

Sun International’s Time Square is Sun International’s new, flagship casino and entertainment complex in the green precinct of Menlyn Maine in Pretoria. The complex comprises South Africa’s most technologically advanced casino and a restaurant hub within the green Menlyn Maine Precinct.

The casino itself is currently the second largest in South Africa, with two floors housing 2 000 slots and 60 tables. Time Square boasts 18 restaurants and bars by an eclectic ensemble of South African and international personalities. Each is individual in concept and character to deliver a distinctive experience.

The state of the art, 8 500 seat Sun Arena was opened in November 2017. The only venue of its kind in Pretoria, the Arena plays host to international and local concerts, exhibitions and lifestyle events. This was followed by the opening of The Maslow Time Square hotel in March 2018. A first for South Africa, the 238-room specialist business hotel, offers multi-level accommodation options – from standard to premium – all under one roof. The 17-storey hotel is packed with state-of-the-art facilities and technology.

