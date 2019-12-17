WIN with Pedigree!

Hamper includes:

4 x Dentastix

4x Rodeo treats

4x Tasty Bites

Instead of opting for treats that maybe harmful to your furry friend opt for a Christmas sock filled with Pedigree’s treat range. Maintain their dental health during these festive season with Pedigree DentaStix and treat them with the recommended dose of Rodeo and Tasty Bites treats. Stand a chance to WIN a Pedigree hamper that include the irresistible Pedigree treats to show your furry friend just how much you love them during the festive season.

Give your pooch the right treats this festive season

You love your pooch just as much as any other family so you have no intention of excluding them during your festivities because everyone deserves a treat this festive season, especially your furry friends.

Whether it is a yummy treat, a new bed or a fun new toy, it is important to make sure the gifts are safe for your furry friend. Pedigree advises on dangerous gifts or treats you should avoid giving your pets because a trip to the veterinarian hospital is a sure way to ruin your festivities

Meat bones. It is probably at the top of their Christmas wish list but we know mom and dad always know best so avoid treating your dogs to raw or cooked turkey, chicken or any meat bones. Bone fragments can serve as a choking hazard and could possibly shatter or splinter in your dog’s intestinal tract and cause intestinal blockage.

. Sometimes not all toys are safe for pets so avoid giving your pooch balls that are too small, toys with string or ribbon, or toys stuffed with beads or beans as these could serve as choking hazards Rich/fatty leftovers . As human, we over-indulge during the festive season and we assume our pups deserve a bit of an indulgence too. However, some of the ingredients in your food may contain garlic, onions and raisins, which cause digestive complications and leftovers could lead to severe complications such as pancreatitis. If you feel obliged to give your pup a taste of your holiday dinner, make a smaller portion that doesn’t contain any toxic, rich or fatty ingredients.

Sugar-free baked goods or candy – don’t be tempted to share your ginger breadman or shortbread biscuits with your pet as it may contain a sugar substitute called xylitol, which is another toxic ingredient for dogs that causes their blood sugar levels to drop.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen's standard terms and conditions.

Competition closes 19 January 2020 at midnight.

Competition closes 19 January 2020 at midnight.

