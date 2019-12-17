WIN with Whiskas!

Hamper includes these treats below and BVDA endorsed, Whiskas Dentabites:

Whiskas gives you the tricks and treats for a more loving cat

Whiskas is all about feeding your cat’s curiosity. After all, cats are always investigating their surroundings and looking for adventure. They are independent and full of personality – that’s why we love them. However, we can’t deny that as humans we have to try a little harder to get them to love us back. So, when your feline friends are being extra affectionate you might want to reward them with a Whiskas Crunchy Trio Treat, a delicious nibble from the NEW Whiskas care and treat range.

We like to refer to those acts of feline love as “Meow Moments”.

Whiskas encourages you to look out for the below delightful meow moments of affection and make sure to give your kitty a treat when they happen:

The Slow Blink

When your cat stares into your eyes and gives you that long, slow blink, they’re simply saying “I love you.” If that doesn’t make your heart puff up and give you the urge to show them how much you love them with a little nibble from Whiskas Care and Treat range, then we have no idea what will.

Kneading

Have you noticed your cat kneading your legs while lying on your lap? Cats actually learnt to do this as kittens while feeding from their moms. So, if your cat is kneading you, they’re showing that they appreciate the care you give them – and that’s worthy of a tasty treat.

Sparing the Couch

Cats have minds of their own so it’s important to treat them when they make more thoughtful decisions. For example, if your precious furry friend chooses to use a scratching post instead of ripping up your couch, give them a treat to reinforce this behaviour. Positive reinforcement of good behaviour is a great way to improve the bond between you and your feline friend.

The Mark

When your cats rub their heads on your legs, they’re marking their territory and basically saying: “Hey, this is my human,” and that kind of loyalty should be rewarded.

Good Litterbox Conduct

Cats aren’t as easy to train as their canine counterparts, but positive reinforcement is setting your feline friend up to succeed and will encourage good behaviour. If your cat uses the litterbox without flinging debris all over the floor, reward the good behaviour with a delicious treat.

Whiskas Trio Crunchy Treats pack has an irresistible shaking sound that awakens your cats’ senses and gets them excited in anticipation for this delicious treat. Buy Whiskas Trio Crunchy treats, available in Poultry and Seafood flavours, from your nearest major retailers nationwide … and keep those Meow Moments coming.

