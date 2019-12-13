WIN with Peoples Theatre!

Prizes include:
- A 1-night weekend stay for two at the Protea Hotel by Marriott® Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton
- R500 dinner voucher for two at a Mazambik restaurant of your choice
- 4 Complimentary tickets to the Peoples Theatre – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at 10:30
- 4 Complimentary tickets to the Peoples Theatre – Disney’s The Jungle Book kids in March 2020
Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
Competition closes 19 December 2019 at midnight.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.