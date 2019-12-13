WIN with Peoples Theatre!

Prizes include:

A 1-night weekend stay for two at the Protea Hotel by Marriott® Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton

R500 dinner voucher for two at a Mazambik restaurant of your choice

4 Complimentary tickets to the Peoples Theatre – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at 10:30

4 Complimentary tickets to the Peoples Theatre – Disney’s The Jungle Book kids in March 2020

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Competition closes 19 December 2019 at midnight.

