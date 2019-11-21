WIN with #InstaxSA!

This competition is available to The Citizen Premium members, click here to enter now.

The Link compact printer allows you to print instant photos from your smartphone. Additionally you can easily print your favourite frame from a video that is on your smartphone.

Edit photos from your smartphone with ease. Add some life to your photos using the print and fun modes. Flip the printer vertically or horizontally to change the app mode. Enjoy continuous high speed printing. Choose from 27 fun frame designs to add to your photo. Fourteen collage styles, and three split styles which divide one photo into multiple frames, allow you to give your prints a super stylish finish.

You’ve never printed like this before!

It comes in dark denim, ash white and dusky pink. It is available at all major Photographic retailers and on their online shop. Also available at all major online retailers (Takealot, Superbalist etc.) as well as in Musica stores, and retails for R1999.00.

