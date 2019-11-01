WIN with Tanqueray!

PLUS read the paragraph below to answer the question to WIN!

CELEBTRATE SUMMER WITH LORNA MASEKO’S FLOR DE SEVILLA INSPIRED POPSICLES

Now that summer is finally here, you have those sweet treats on your mind again. You’re searching for popsicle captions and the best recipes that’ll make your icy snack shine on your Insta stories. We do not blame you one bit!

In Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, the celebrity chef and media personality shares her mouth-watering Tanqueray infused popsicle recipe with us.

Check out the recipe below and celebrate summer with Seville inspired popsicles:

Ingredients

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

250 ml gin (Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla preferable,

but any gin should work)

1½ cups tonic water (fl at)

1 cup grapefruit juice (keep the broken segments of the grapefruit for garnish, remove the skin)

handful of mint leaves

Method

Heat the water and sugar together on a stove top until the sugar dissolves. Allow the syrup to cool – place it in an ice bowl to speed up the process.

Once cool, add the gin, tonic and grapefruit juice to the bowl and stir. Place a segment of grapefruit as well as some mint leaves into each popsicle mould, pour in the gin mixture and freeze overnight.

Refreshing on a lovely summer’s day!

Not For Persons Under The Age of 18

Competition closes 24 November 2019 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen's standard terms and conditions.

