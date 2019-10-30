Competitions 30.10.2019 10:04 am

WIN with #TeamHeineken!

2 Lucky readers stand a chance to WIN double tickets to the Heineken RWC final viewing experience. Prize also includes 2 hampers and is valued at R2500 each!

The hamper worth R2500 with merchandise includes:

  • An exclusive Heineken® branded Rugby World Cup 2019™ branded golf shirt
  • Heineken® branded socks
  • 1 Official Rugby World Cup 2019™ replica ball
  • A personalised limited edition Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ branded bottle
  • 1 Bottle opener and a cooler bag with 6-pack of Heineken and
  • 1 of 2 Double tickets to Heineken®’s Rugby World Cup 2019

Competition closes 30 October 2019 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

PLUS read below to find out about the #TeamHeineken Experience:

Heineken® has brought to life the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in South Africa by launching the #TeamHeineken Experience, an interactive experience at The Zone in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019™ knockout phase.

The experience is designed to excite both rugby and non-rugby fans demonstrating that everyone can enjoy the spirit of the tournament, driving Heineken®’s mantra of “You don’t need to know the rules to enjoy Rugby World Cup 2019™.”

The #TeamHeineken Experience blends Heineken®’s premium beer with cutting-edge technology, including a virtual reality kicking game. The immersive experience includes opportunities to win Heineken® and Rugby World Cup 2019™ merchandise, as well receive a limited-edition personalised Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle.

Fans can also get a taste of the alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0 from the revolutionary Heineken® Blade draught system, the first of its kind in Africa. Entry into the #TeamHeineken Experience is free of charge to anyone of legal drinking age in South Africa. Doors are open 10am to 6pm daily for the duration of Rugby World Cup 2019™.

Along with the experience, Heineken® will bring a Japanese stadium experience to South Africa through a final match viewing on the 2nd of November. In true Heineken® style, this viewing experience will have some of South Africa’s biggest acts performing prior to kick-off, as well as opportunity to engage with SA’s renowned rugby legends.

 

