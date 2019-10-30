WIN with #TeamHeineken!

The hamper worth R2500 with merchandise includes:

An exclusive Heineken® branded Rugby World Cup 2019™ branded golf shirt

Heineken® branded socks

1 Official Rugby World Cup 2019™ replica ball

A personalised limited edition Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ branded bottle

1 Bottle opener and a cooler bag with 6-pack of Heineken and

1 of 2 Double tickets to Heineken®’s Rugby World Cup 2019

Competition closes 30 October 2019 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Heineken RWC Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



PLUS read below to find out about the #TeamHeineken Experience:

Heineken® has brought to life the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in South Africa by launching the #TeamHeineken Experience, an interactive experience at The Zone in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019™ knockout phase.

The experience is designed to excite both rugby and non-rugby fans demonstrating that everyone can enjoy the spirit of the tournament, driving Heineken®’s mantra of “You don’t need to know the rules to enjoy Rugby World Cup 2019™.”

The #TeamHeineken Experience blends Heineken®’s premium beer with cutting-edge technology, including a virtual reality kicking game. The immersive experience includes opportunities to win Heineken® and Rugby World Cup 2019™ merchandise, as well receive a limited-edition personalised Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle.

Fans can also get a taste of the alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0 from the revolutionary Heineken® Blade draught system, the first of its kind in Africa. Entry into the #TeamHeineken Experience is free of charge to anyone of legal drinking age in South Africa. Doors are open 10am to 6pm daily for the duration of Rugby World Cup 2019™.

Along with the experience, Heineken® will bring a Japanese stadium experience to South Africa through a final match viewing on the 2nd of November. In true Heineken® style, this viewing experience will have some of South Africa’s biggest acts performing prior to kick-off, as well as opportunity to engage with SA’s renowned rugby legends.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.