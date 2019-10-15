Celebrate 50 years with Hyde Park Corner and WIN shopping VOUCHERS!

Hyde Park Corner celebrates 50 fabulous years with customers

Hyde Park Corner is celebrating its golden anniversary with ’50 & Fabulous’ celebrations that include exciting events, lucky draws, prizes, special offers, opportunities to give back, milestone exhibits and a whole lot more in October and November.

Hyde Park Corner has the auspicious history of being the first fully enclosed shopping centre in South Africa when it opened in November 1969 and has evolved to meet the changing needs of a discerning clientele, providing the quality and sophistication they enjoy. The elegant centre has 150 tenants serving the local community and international travellers with a wide range of luxury brands, fashion, top restaurants, and more.

Hyde Park Corner’s ‘50 & Fabulous’ celebrations launch with ‘customer spoiling’ as the main theme in October, leading up to more festive events in November.

A massive R250 000 will be given away over five weeks, with one lucky shopper winning a R50 000 Hyde Park Corner gift voucher each and every week. All it takes to qualify is a minimum spend of R500 at any Hyde Park Corner store during the week before the draw. Shopping weeks are from 25 October to 3 November (draw on 4 November); 4 to 10 November (draw on 11 November); 11 to 17 November (draw on 18 November); 18 to 24 November (draw on 25 November); and 25 November to 1 December (draw on 2 December). The fabulousness of Hyde Park Corner’s 50th celebrations continues with additional prizes of products.

The start of the centre’s festive season is marked by its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday 6 November, made magical by the first-ever Love the Lights Festival. Be sure to find your spot in the centre court to enjoy this festive celebration with Timothy Moloi and Joburg’s Big Band conducted by Adam Howard, plus fun activities for the kids.

The spirit of giving is a big part of the ‘50 & Fabulous’ celebrations, and Hyde Park Corner is inviting the public to join their ‘Love the Sounds’ initiative by bringing their pre-loved musical instruments to the centre to be donated to disadvantaged schools with music departments in need of equipment.

Morné Wilken, CEO of Hyprop Investments Limited, says, “The giving of musical instruments dovetails perfectly with the spirit of the season and with our aims to create new opportunities, inspire, upskill, and give a voice to those who need support.”

He adds, “Five decades of consistently giving people what they want in the style they want it is a major achievement, and we are proud of what we offer. We look forward to sharing the ‘50 & Fabulous’ joy with our customers, tenants and friends.”

