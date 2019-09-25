WIN 10 double tickets to Republic of Beer festival!

Competition closes on 26 September 2019 at midnight.

Emperors Palace to launch Lusty Legion lager at The Republic of Beer

Emperors Palace is delighted to announce the launch of its very own signature brand of craft beer, Lusty Legion. The easy-drinking lager will be available at the upcoming Republic of Beer festival, which will take place at the Red Roman Shed on 27 and 28 September 2019 at Emperors Palace.

“We wanted to introduce our guests to the ultimate local craft beer experience, and what better way to do that than by launching our own lager,” says Tiaan Schultz, Peermont Food and Beverage Manager. “We are incredibly proud of Lusty Legion and believe it rivals some of South Africans’ favourite brews, so we hope that everyone will head to The Republic of Beer at the end of this month to give it a try.” Lusty Legion will also be stocked at the resort’s hotels and casino bars, as well as at Rosetta’s buffet restaurant.

Lusty Legion takes up to five weeks to brew from start to bottling, ensuring that the final result is of a consistently high standard. To achieve this, Emperors Palace worked with Mad Giant Brewery, a Johannesburg craft brewery. The brief was to create an easy-drinking lager that could be enjoyed by virtually any type of beer drinker, and the result certainly does not disappoint. “Lusty Legion is a light lager with hints of biscuit, honey and toffee, finished off with floral hop aromas,” says Eben Uys from Mad Giant. “It’s a bold and contemporary brew that we are very excited about.”

In addition to Lusty Legion, The Republic of Beer will feature a variety distilleries and breweries, including Copperlake, Three Stags, Legends, Sugarbird Gin and The Ginnery, to name a few. Visitors can also look forward to enjoying their favourite cocktails on tap, including Strawberry Mojito, Long Beach Ice Tea and Margarita. A variety of tasty food options promise to satisfy any hunger and fantastic live entertainment in the form of the popular Jaryd Smith and Will Rayz on 27 September, and Jerry and the Bandits, Justin Serrao, Jon Delinger, Jethro Tait and Brendon White on 28 September will create the perfect festival atmosphere.

Tickets are priced at R75 per person and can be booked through the Emperors Palace Box Office on 011 928 1213/1297 or through Computicket and at the door. The festival will be open from 15h00 – 22h00 on 27 September and from 12h00 – 21h00 on 28 September. Fantastic Winners Circle discounts apply.

Emperors Palace is a Peermont Resort. For more information, visit www.emperorspalace.com or contact 011 928 1000. Connect with Emperors Palace on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @emperorspalace to stay up to date with the latest events and entertainment offerings at The Palace of Dreams.

