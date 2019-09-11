WIN Tickets to the Getaway Show!

Competition closes on 30 September 2019 at midnight.

DON’T ‘WISH YOU WERE THERE’ – GET TO THE GETAWAY SHOW AND GET THERE!

Wishing for an adventure but not sure where to start? Get to the Gauteng Getaway Show brought to you by Bosch Car Service. Taking place at the Ticketpro Dome from 4 to 6 October, the Getaway Show is your go-to place for all the inspiration and special offers you need to take your travel dreams to the next level.

Showcasing hundreds of exhibitors, including travel destinations, accommodation, outdoor gear, 4×4 products and accessories, motor homes, caravans and trailers, camping equipment and adventure operators, the Getaway Show is your one-stop-shop for adventure travel and is supported by Dunlop and Getaway Travel. With live music, a kids and toddler play area, market, adventure area, beer tent and more, it’s also a fun day out for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the chance to win

Tickets are on sale now from Quicket (https://qkt.io/getaway-2019) at R80 for adults, R40 for scholars and pensioners, and free entry for kids 12 and under. By simply purchasing your ticket, you automatically stand a chance to win a week in Mauritius for two people, valued at R40 000.

Go to getaway.co.za for more info, follow the Getaway Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @getawayshow.

