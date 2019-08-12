Tell us what you think and stand a chance to win

Help us improve your Phakaaathi experience by answering a few short questions.

By completing our survey, you could WIN one of two R300 gift vouchers.

To participate. simply complete the survey below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7P2YX9C

Competition closes on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at midnight

T&C’s apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on www.citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.