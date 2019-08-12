Win a two night stay at the Cabanas Hotel

The Cabanas Hotel including breakfast at Sun City on race day weekend!

The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City is happening on 14 September 2019 from 7am – 12pm at Sun City

Distances include a 6, 10 and 21km run

Discovery Vitality members participating will earn up to 300 fitness points for completing the 6 km, up to 600 points for completing the 10 km and up to 1 500 points for completing the 21 km.

Free entry to Sun City and Valley of Waves for all participants on race day

To enter online click on the link below:

http://trailrun.citizen.co.za/

Competition closes on 1 September 2019 at midnight

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. The two-night stay is valid from 13 to 15 September 2019. It is not transferable and my not be exchanged for cash. Transport to and from Sun City not included. All additional extras incurred by the winner (e.g. gratuities, telephone etc.) are to be settled direct.

