WIN With Jack Daniel’s

Inspired by the original gentleman distiller, Gentleman Jack undergoes a second charcoal mellowing to achieve extra smoothness making it the ideal gift for the man who raised you.

At Jack, we believe there’s more than one way to say thank you and we can offer different sips for different Father’s; in addition to Gentleman Jack, we have Old No.7 charcoal mellowed for smooth sipping and Single Barrel Select, hand selected to mature in the highest reaches of the barrel house.

Independence, authenticity, integrity and loyalty – this is what Jack lived by and how we continue to make his whiskey, the best way we know how.

YOUR PRIZE WILL INCLUDE:

A private food and whiskey tasting experience run by the South African Jack Daniel’s Brand Ambassador at an authentically Jack Daniel’s location in Johannesburg for you and four friends.

The winner will also receive a personalised engraved gifting hamper from Jack Daniel’s.

Personalised engraved whiskeys from the Jack Daniels Family: Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

Buy a bottle of Gentleman Jack in-store or online at participating retailers until 16th June – and receive a personalised engraved message fit for a Gentleman on the bottle and a complimentary gift bag.

RRP is from R349.99. Available at participating retailers. Prices may vary from store to store. Enjoy responsibly. Not for persons under the age of 18.

Complete the entry form below to enter:

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Parenty



Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. The competition is not open to people under 18 years of age.