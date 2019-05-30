MARVEL LEGO® SETS UP FOR GRABS!

The Citizen and The LEGO Certified Store are giving away two LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes Avengers sets – 76131 LEGO® Marvel Avengers Compound Battle and 76126 LEGO® Marvel Ultimate Quinjet.

Stage a thrilling 76131 LEGO® Marvel Avengers Compound Battle and defeat Thanos and the Outrider with this set that features a two-level office building, including a table with a secret gun compartment, helicopter pad, plus a buildable helicopter with an opening cockpit. This super cool set also comes with figures of Captain Marvel, Iron Man, an Outrider and Nebula.

The 76126 LEGO® Marvel Ultimate Quinjet set includes 838 pieces of all colours and features an awesome jet with adjustable wings, spinning rotors and an opening cockpit. This set also comes with six The Avengers minfigures including Thor, Rocket, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

Learn more about these LEGO sets and accessories and other exciting LEGO products at The LEGO Certified Store in Sandton City and Menlyn Park (opening on 1 June 2019) at greatyellowbrick.co.za or @LEGOCertifiedStoresSA

Competition closes on 28 June at midnight.

