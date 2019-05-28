Competitions 28.5.2019 03:36 pm

WIN MARC LOTTERING TICKETS!

5 lucky readers each stand a chance to win four tickets to the show on Thursday 6 June at 8pm.

Freshly on the high heels of his hit show AUNTY MERLE THE MUSICAL, Marc Lottering returns to the stage with his brand new stand-up show NOT A MUSICAL.

Eighty minutes of Marc and his brand new material alone.

29 May – 9 June 2019. PG 16.

For more info visit pietertoerien.co.za

Complete the entry form below to enter:

Marc Lottering Comp

 

Competition closes on 2 June at midnight. 

Tickets are valid for June 6 only.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

 

 

