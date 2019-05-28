WIN MARC LOTTERING TICKETS!

Freshly on the high heels of his hit show AUNTY MERLE THE MUSICAL, Marc Lottering returns to the stage with his brand new stand-up show NOT A MUSICAL.
Eighty minutes of Marc and his brand new material alone.
29 May – 9 June 2019. PG 16.
For more info visit pietertoerien.co.za
Complete the entry form below to enter:
Competition closes on 2 June at midnight.
Tickets are valid for June 6 only.
Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.