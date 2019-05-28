WIN MARC LOTTERING TICKETS!

Freshly on the high heels of his hit show AUNTY MERLE THE MUSICAL, Marc Lottering returns to the stage with his brand new stand-up show NOT A MUSICAL.

Eighty minutes of Marc and his brand new material alone.

29 May – 9 June 2019. PG 16.

For more info visit pietertoerien.co.za

Complete the entry form below to enter:

Marc Lottering Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



Competition closes on 2 June at midnight.

Tickets are valid for June 6 only.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.