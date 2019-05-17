Competitions 17.5.2019 11:21 am

WIN JOBURG BALLET TICKETS!

10 lucky readers each stand a chance to win 4 tickets to the show on Friday 31 May at 8pm.

After a triumphant debut season in December, Joburg Ballet returns to the Teatro at Montecasino with its sparkling production of Snow White – The Ballet.

Inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairytale of a girl whose beauty drives an evil queen to vengeance, Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain Macdonald has choreographed a lyrical ballet, with music by the great Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, which has all the hallmarks audiences expect from the company: superb dancing, captivating theatre and enchanting settings.

For more info visit joburgballet.com

Complete the entry form to enter:

Joburg Ballet Snow White Comp

 

Competition closes on 26 May at midnight. 

Tickets are valid for 31 May only.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 