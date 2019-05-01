LAST CHANCE TO WIN WITH OUR FANTASY LEAGUE!

Calling all Premier League fans! Use your knowledge of the game to stand a chance to WIN awesome prizes in our Phakaaathi Private Fantasy Premier League competition in association with Fair Price and Canon.

Sign up for free and use your budget of £100m to pick your squad of 15 players from the Premier League.

Our fantasy league competition will run for 10 months from 1 August 2018 to 31 May 2019 with new prizes up for grabs each month. The person that accumulates the most points for the given month will win our prize of the month.

This month you could win a Canon PowerShot SX730 HS camera worth R4 999 proudly sponsored by Canon.

Registration is a once off process.

Get started in 3 easy steps:

Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com (see our how to guide for help) Complete the entry form on this page to receive your league code from The Citizen and join our private league (for help using the league code click here) Once you have submitted the form on this page, your league code will appear as an image (please save this code). If you’ve lost your code, SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be sent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply)

For help with registering and joining the league click on the following:

How to register for Fantasy Premier League, click here.

How to join Phakaaathi Fantasy League, click here.

Complete the entry form below to receive our league code:

ffw Would you value having a Guardian Angel on Call to keep you safe on the roads? * Yes No



Phakaaathi Fantasy League 2018/2019 Name * First Last

Cell *

Email *

Date of Birth *

Suburb of Residence

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online daily newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



This competition closes at midnight on Friday 31 May 2019.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

In addition, the following competition rules apply:

Prize winners are determined by the total/highest number of points accumulated for the particular month.

In the event of a tie, the prize winner will be determined by the number of team players that have been selected to the official Fantasy Premier League dream team within the competition month.

In the unlikely event of a tie with points and selected dream team players, the participants that are tied will be entered into a random draw – the first name drawn will then be the prize winner.

If a participant joins the Phakaaathi Fantasy League without following the correct registration procedure, the participant will not be legible to win.

Prizes exclude delivery; it is the winner’s responsibility to collect their prize or send a representative to collect on their behalf. The Citizen and or the sponsors will not be liable for any delivery of prizes.

All player points will be reset to zero (0) at the start of each month.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.