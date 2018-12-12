10 DETTOL HAND HYGIENE HAMPERS UP FOR GRABS!

Since 2006, Dettol has reached millions of children in South Africa with hand-hygiene promotion programmes that teach the importance of washing hands in preventing illnesses and how to effectively wash hands with soap and water.

In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Dettol has launched the Good Health Is In Your Hands campaign focusing on hand-hygiene behaviour change. The campaign aims at encouraging handwashing with soap and water at critical times and encourages the public to Pledge to wash hands with soap and water. PLEDGING IS FREE AT www.Dettol.co.za AND EACH PLEDGE RECEIVED WILL HELP TO PROVIDE RESOURCES TO EDUCATE A CHILD ON HAND HYGIENE.

Inspired by the internationally promoted Tippy Tap, Dettol is visiting schools and distributing 1 000 cost-effective handwashing stations to schools. These stations or kits are created from locally sourced materials, including a two-litre bottle with cap and a tube to funnel water together with posters that guide learners on how to wash hands effectively.

The initiative is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDG Goal 3 aims to end preventable deaths of newborns and under-5 children by 2030 by 1) reducing newborn mortality to 12 per 1 000 live births in every country; and 2) cutting under-five mortality to 25 per 1 000 live births in every country.

REMEMBER TO PLEDGE TO PRACTICE GOOD HAND HYGIENE AT www.Dettol.co.za

Competition closes at midnight on 19 December 2018.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules.