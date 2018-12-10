WIN BEAUTY & THE BEAST JUNIOR THEATRE TICKETS!

Directed by Jill Girard and Keith Smith, the traditional tale of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with Disney’s magic is brought from page to stage, with all the well-known Disney songs.

The tale tells the story of an Enchantress who turns a cruel, unfeeling Prince into a hideous Beast. To break the spell, the Beast must learn to love and earn her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose.

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Junior

The Peoples Theatre at Joburg Theatre – runs until 23 December 2018.

Competition closes at midnight on 12 December 2018.

Tickets are valid for 15 December only.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules.

