WIN A VIP EXPERIENCE WORTH R50 000!

The G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup, a unique spectacle of sport, style and entertainment, returns to the grand and historic Turffontein racecourse on Saturday 1 December 2018.

This year, Joburg’s oldest and largest race day boasts a new headline sponsor – G-BETS. We are delighted to welcome one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports betting companies in Southern Africa to the race sponsorship.

“The G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup is the pinnacle of horse racing, drawing competitors, racegoers and attention from around the country,” says Rob Scott, Phumelela Head of Media and Marketing. “With huge crowds expected on course and millions of others around the world taking bets, all eyes will be glued to the Turffontein Racecourse on the day, and the race will be the perfect place to ‘get your game on’,” adds Scott.

The Summer Cup has brought together Joburg’s communities since its inception in 1897, with crowds flocking to Turffontein to experience the excitement of horse racing. Boasting exemplary quality fields and large prize money, the R2 million race offers a day of electrifying entertainment, while making the sport accessible and fun for young and old alike. “Given the timing of the event, it makes for an incredible year-end experience for corporates,” says Clyde Basel, Executive Phumelela Racing and Events, adding that there are a wide range of fabulous corporate hospitality options available.

Last year The G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup team introduced several innovations to the race day. Following on the race’s popularity, the event was dubbed “The People’s Race”, and in keeping with this theme, key areas of the race were handed to the people of Gauteng. A carefully selected group of social pioneers, from party organisers to celebrities and charities, were given a tent on the course, with freedom to choose their own entertainment, decor, dress codes and performers. “The successful formula has brought a new and diverse audience of racing enthusiasts to the course, and in 2018 we will be working with an even larger group of social pioneers to further grow the race, and in turn, the industry,” says Scott.

As of last year, the G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup also became one of the few horse races in the country that children can enjoy. From admiring the beautiful horses in the parade ring and on the track, to experiencing a mind-blowing carnival complete with mechanical rides, face painters, buskers and delicious food offerings, the day promises endless wonder for the little ones.

Finally, a highlight of the day is the inaugural half-time show that was launched last year. Taking place just before the main race, to announce it in the grandest way possible, this year’s extravaganza will feature an impressive line-up of drum majorettes, a massive field band, a choir and incredible dancers, headlined by none other than local musical phenomenon, Good Luck.

There’s something for everyone at The People’s Race, and visitors can look forward to a stunning display of fresh South African talent and a wide variety of different hospitality areas, where you can enjoy good food, drinks and music, in a beautiful outdoor setting, right in the heart of the city.

Everyone is welcome at The People’s Race. Visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family and to don themselves in their most stylish Summer Chic outfits as they prepare for a day of sartorial style and unforgettable fun.

Prize includes the following:

R15 000 TAB online account

R1 500 clothing voucher

10 x all inclusive hospitality tickets to the G-Bets Summer Cup in a plush track-facing venue

Return Europcar transfers for 10 from your home

2 x all inclusive hospitality tickets to the 2019 Triple Crown Series in a plush track-facing venue

Competition closes at midnight on Sunday 25 November 2018.

T&Cs apply. The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

This competition is open to all residents in Johannesburg ONLY, who are 18 years or older, except the employees, directors, members, partners, agents or consultants of The Citizen a Division of CTP Ltd (“The Citizen”), Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd (“Phumelela” and “TAB”), their respective advertising and promotional agencies, media and PR agencies, as well as the immediate family members, consultants, directors and associates of such organisations and persons.

ONLY, who are 18 years or older, except the employees, directors, members, partners, agents or consultants of The Citizen a Division of CTP Ltd (“The Citizen”), Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd (“Phumelela” and “TAB”), their respective advertising and promotional agencies, media and PR agencies, as well as the immediate family members, consultants, directors and associates of such organisations and persons. The winner must hold a valid South African ID and must over the age of 18.

The nine people accompanying the winner to the G-Bets Summer Cup must also be over the age of 18.

The person accompanying the winner to the 2019 Triple Crown Series must also be over the age of 18.

Prizes are not transferable, negotiable or redeemable for cash in any way whatsoever. Should a winner choose not to accept the prize he/she will forfeit the prize and new winner will be drawn.

Not The Citizen nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any: oversight, ambiguity, error or omission, whether negligent or otherwise, which any of its employees, agents, affiliates or sponsors may commit in the running of the competition and the awarding of the prizes, injuries, losses or damage sustained as a result of the use of the prize or participation in the competition.

Any expenses incurred by winner, other than the items listed below, will be for the winners’ own account.

The prize consists of the following:

1 x TAB Online account credited with R15 000 1 x R1 500 clothing shopping voucher 10 x tickets (1 x winner plus 9 friends) to the G-Bets Summer Cup plus a hospitality table of 10 all inclusive (Food and drinks) in a plush track-facing venue Europcar transfer from winners (plus nine friends) home to the G-Bets Summer Cup at Turffontein racecourse and back to the winners home 2 x tickets to the 2019 Triple Crown Series (Guineas Day, Classic Day and Champions Day) plus 2 x hospitality tickets all-inclusive (food and drinks) in a plush track-facing venue