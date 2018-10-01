WIN 1 OF 15 TROLLEY DASHES AND MORE!

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.
CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:
- Paulina Masanabo – Emperors Palace Package
- Godfrey Beka
- Mildred Rossouw
- Lena van Eck
- Natasha Kisten
- Christina Mkwanazi
- Michelle Bibbey
- Etrecia Visagie
- Lawrence Thabede
- Giovanni Chiapasco
- Ming Sun
- Marie Thomas
- Izak la Cock
- Lynette Barkhuizen
- Lutendo Mutavhatsindi
TO ENTER: Purchase any Cadbury product & a copy of The Citizen or Saturday Citizen at participating Pick n Pay Hypers and SMS CADBURY, with the name of the PNP Hyper, your 17-digit till slip number, your name and surname, date of birth and area of residence to 33521.
The Emperors Palace package includes a:
- 1-night stay at the 5* Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel for 2 – breakfast included
- R1 000 Octavia spa voucher
- R1 000 dinner voucher at Aurelia’s Restaurant
- 2x Barnyard tickets
Competition closes on Wednesday 31 October 2018 at midnight.
The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.
Other terms and conditions:
- The Trolley Dash competition is only valid at the following Pick n Pay Hypermarkets:
- Faerie Glen
- Montana
- Centurion
- Boksburg
- Norwood
- Woodmead
- Steeledale
- Princess Crossing
- Greenstone
- Soweto
- Wonder Park
- Bloemfontein
- Klerksdorp
- Northgate
- Vaal
- The competition is promoted by The Citizen and is sponsored by Cadbury’s at participating Pick n Pay Hypermarkets.
- The competition runs from 1 – 31 Oct 2018.
- The winners will be selected by random draw and notified in the first week of November 2018.
- The trolley dashes will take place in November 2018 at the Pick n Pay Hypermarket where each winner will be drawn.
- The trolley dash winners will be required to do the dash before store opening at the store of entry.
- The winners will only be allowed 60 seconds to complete the trolley dash.
- No non-food items, electronics or meat will be allowed to form part of the trolley dash, thus only groceries.
- The value of the Trolley Dash is capped at a maximum of R3 000 per trolley dash.
- The Following Cadbury chocolate products are part of the promotion:
- Lunch Bar (46g)
- Lunch Bar Dream (46g)
- S. Milk Chocolate (46g)
- S. Caramilk (46g)
- 5 Star (48,5g)
- Flake (32g)
- Dipped Flake (32g);
- Astros (40g);
- Crunchie (40g)
- Snacker Original (45g)
- Snacker Fruit (45g)
- Cadbury 80 grams dairy milk whole nut 2
- Cadbury 80 gr dairy milk fruit and nut
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk cashew & coconut
- Cadbury 80g dream dream
- Cadbury 80g dream biscuit
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk original
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk mint crisp
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk biscuit
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk top deck
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk rum & raisin
- Cadbury 80g dairy milk top deck mint
- Cadbury 88 gr caramel
- Cadbury 80g bourv orig
- Cadbury 150g dairy milk whole nut
- Cadbury 150g dairy milk fruit &nut
- Cadbury 150g dairy milk original
- Cadbury 150g dairy milk mint crisp
- Cad 150g dairy milk top deck
- Cadbury 150g bourv orig
- Cadbury 87g bubbly choc
- Cadbury 87g bubbly mint
- Cadbury 87g bubbly top deck
- Cadbury 95g x 12 bubbly oreo
- Cadbury 150g bubbly choc
- Dairy milk bubbly mint 150g
- Cadbury 150g bubbly top deck
- Cadbury 120g oreo
- Cadbury mc 160g jpc
- Cadbury 37g dairy milk choc
- Cadbury 36g dairy milk top deck
- Cadbury 39g dairy milk caramel
- Cadbury BUBBLY 40G
- Cadbury MC 38G
- The winner of the Emperors Palace Package will be selected from the same draw and be notified in the first week of November 2018. Only one winner will win the Emperors Palace package. Ts&Cs Apply.
