Join Phakaaathi’s Fantasy League and Win! 

At the top of the table is Mohamed Mansour and his Balla Chutney FC, who have racked up a brilliant 192 points. Like many, Balla Chutney FC reaped great dividends last weekend from captaining Sergio Aguero, with the Manchester City striker scoring a hat trick on Sunday against Huddersfield.

There was some debate over whether Pep Guardiola would start Aguero in that game, with Gabriel Jesus his other option, but in the end both played and Aguero rewarded his coach and all FPL coaches with a brilliant display.

Chutney FC’s defence also performed well, with Marco Alonso looking a good pick, as he did last season, grabbing a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Arsenal. This just goes to show that your defenders do not necessarily have to keep clean sheets, if they are effective at the other end of the field.

Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City is another defender making an impact in the first couple of games of the season, this weekend he was part of of Vhutshilo Thavhiwa’s Chela Thupa!! team, who are currently second on Phakaaathi’s table, just a point behind Balla Chutney.

Readers can still join Phakaaathi’s Fantasy Premier League. and give themselves a chance to win monthly prizes. The prize for August is a Jasmine 3-Piece Recliner Setm valued at R12 000

You can join by following the following steps.

1. Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com.

2. Go to https://citizen.co.za/competitions/1989138/join-our-phakaaathi-fantasy-premier-league/ and fill in the entry form, once you have done this, we will supply you with a code for our private league. If you’ve lost your code please SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be resent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply).

Registration is once off for the duration of competition and there are new prizes up for grabs each month until May 2019.

