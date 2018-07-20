WIN A R1 000 M&M’s HAMPER!

M&M’s – The World’s Most Shareable Snack – is about to make your foodie dreams come true. From the 28th May to 31st August 2018, you stand a chance to win a trip for two to M&M’s World in London, Orlando, Las Vegas or New York.

To enter, purchase any two bags of M&M’s 100g or 200g and dial *120*846*2000#, follow the prompts and use the last four digits of the barcode and the name of the store you purchased the product from. The competition will run through the following stores, with each representing the city you could win the trip to:

New York – Checkers

Las Vegas – Pick ‘n Pay

Orlando – Spar

London – All other retailers

Winning a trip for two is the perfect time for sharing foodie moments and M&M’s is proud to offer fans the chance to explore a top food destination with their favourite person. Like the M&M’s Facebook page for more information. T&C’s apply.

As a sweet treat, The Citizen have partnered with M&M’s to run a competition where you can stand a chance to win 1 of 2 cool hampers worth R1 000 each.

To enter, complete form below:

The competition closes on Friday, 27 July 2018 at midnight.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.