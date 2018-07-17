 
Competitions 17.7.2018 10:09 am

SHELL HELIX ULTRA CUP TICKETS UP FOR GRABS!

15 LUCKY READERS WILL EACH WIN FOUR TICKETS TO WATCH KAIZER CHIEFS VS MAMELODI SUNDOWNS!

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.

15 lucky readers will each win four tickets to watch Kaizer Chiefs play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup. Match starts at 3pm on Saturday, July 21 at FNB Stadium.

 

 

The competition closes on Tuesday, 17 July 2018 at midnight.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Winners to collect tickets from The Citizen in Johannesburg no later than Friday, July 20 by 3pm.

