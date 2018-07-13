WIN ANNIE JUNIOR TICKETS!

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.

It’s the classic story of hope and optimism. A young orphan keeps her chin up in the face of adversity, winning hearts as she skips and sings her way through a hard-knocks life, never giving up hope that she will one day find her parents. Little Orphan Annie has come a long way since her pop culture debut as a comic strip in 1924. Since then she has been reincarnated into a radio show, films and even a Broadway hit and now she makes her way to Joburg’s Peoples Theatre. Annie Junior is on at the Peoples Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg from June 4 to August 5. Suitable for all ages. Tickets cost between R120 and R135.

To enter, Complete entry form below:

The competition closes on Friday, 20 July 2018.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.