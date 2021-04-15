Record Keeping Do’s and Don’ts

The Document Warehouse

What are the rules of storing your confidential documents?

Printing paper is a natural thing to do. Some companies print hundreds of pages per day while others print much more.

Before you know it, you have documents all over the place and you’re struggling to locate an important piece of paper.

But what are the rules of storing your confidential documents? Here are a few do’s and don’ts to guide you:

Do:

Organise your records effectively

Arranging your files according to their date and importance is vital to keep you up to speed on the piles of paper on your desk. This allows you to plan and prep and feel much better organised when you have to prepare for your next meeting or locate the piece of paper on a separate date. The Combox is especially designed to improve your current document management system by saving you on office and desk space as well as money.

Dispose of the documents securely

After the five-year period has lapsed, you are allowed, as per South African law regulations, to dispose of the documents. When doing so, ensure that this is done securely and not carelessly thrown away in the bin. They could contain information that is critical to your company and its clients. It can take a while for the bin to go from your office to the landfill, making it easy for the documents to be taken. Document shredding is a safe and secure way to destroy old documents as well as files, CDs, hard drives, cardboard and much more!

Create backup files

It’s vital that you keep an additional copy of your documents on a drive. Always store hard copies on a drive or via a data capturing service. For instance, the Document Warehouse offers electronic document management solutions that makes storing files and retrieving them an easy process.

Don’t:

Keep Records for Any Longer Than Necessary

The general rule of thumb is to store documents for five years before destroying them. This minimises the workload on administrators as well as reduces the office space.

Forget about digital records

Use archiving software that will back-up your data at scheduled intervals during the month. This ensures that your information is retrieved online and can be accessed wherever you may be in the country. With several companies working remotely, employees need to access and sign documents from home. Ensure your digital documents are secure and encryption protected to prevent the possibility of a cyber threat.

Allow Just Anyone Within The Company to Have Access to Employee Records

Your company’s records should be kept confidential at all times. Only trusted members in the business should have access to this. Keep all confidential information password-protected and share these with certain executive members only.

An effective records management system is vital for your business to remain afloat and organised. Contact us today for trusted document storage advice and assistance.