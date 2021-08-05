Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
5 Aug 2021
4:53 am
Personal Finance
Personal Finance | Premium

Middle class struggling with endless price increases

Marizka Coetzer

Political and economic analyst Daniel Silke said everyone was feeling the squeeze.

Photo: iStock
Keeping up with the Joneses is a thing of the past as the middle class struggle to keep up with endless price increases in a crippled economy. From rising electricity tariffs to petrol, living costs and medical aid price hikes, there is little which has not gone up, except for disposal income. Pauline Moikanyane from Kagiso, who works as a cook at a nursery school in Krugersdorp, said the lockdown has been hard on her household. She has been trying to cut costs by eating less meat and more vegetables, but was still feeling the crunch. https://citizen.co.za/premium/2585862/fuel-price-increase-will-have-knock-on-effect/ “My eldest son...

