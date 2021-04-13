Gareth Collier
13 Apr 2021
The practical realities of death: Winding up a deceased estate

Gareth Collier

Once finalised, the executor must lodge the L&D account with the Master where it must lie for 15 days to allow for queries.

  Being unprepared for the practical realities of death can make the winding up of a loved one’s estate even more traumatic. The winding-up process can be lengthy, cumbersome, and bureaucratic – worsened recently by delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, all estates follow the same winding-up process which means that there is a large amount of consistency when it comes to estate administration. Generally speaking, the winding-up process follows this pattern: Report the death to home affairs In terms of the Births and Registration Act, a person’s death must be reported to the Department of Home...

