Benay Sager
29 Mar 2021
Business
You still have rights, no matter your financial situation

Like the Consumer Protection Act, the National Credit Act, and its regulations, provide a swathe of provisions aimed at ensuring consumers aren’t harmed.

There’s a day in the United Nations’ calendar to observe just about everything from World Radio Day to World Book and Copyright Day, so it’s not unexpected if World Consumer Rights’ Day often slips by unnoticed. In South Africa, the Consumer Protection Act of 2008 is the main piece of legislation that seeks to safeguard consumers. Amongst other things it sets out norms and standards, promotes a consistent legislative and enforcement framework and prohibits unfair marketing and business practices. Benay Sager, chairman of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association, explains that while it’s the primary law aimed at protecting consumers, it...

