 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Who is helping the forgotten middle class during the lockdowns?

Columns 4 days ago

The number of people who are considered middle class and above declined from 6.1 million to 2.7 million individuals, a reduction of 55.73%, between 2017 and June 2020.

Ina Opperman
15 Feb 2021
05:15:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Who is helping the forgotten middle class during the lockdowns?

Shoppers walk by with trolleys loaded with goods in the Mall of Africa in Midrand on 24 November 2017. The annual shopping event saw the malls thronged with shoppers looking for goods during the sale. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

It used to be said in jest: if you are lucky enough to have enough money to pay your bills and taxes, but not enough for anything else, welcome to the middle class. Now, 11 months after the pandemic came to our shores, this saying has lost some of its punch. The middle class, and therefore the tax base, is getting smaller and smaller as this income group is pushed back into poverty by salary cuts and job losses. The worst is that there has not really any measures to protect the middle class during the economic downturn exacerbated by...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ramaphosa bemoans ‘personal insults, mudslinging’ by MPs 18.2.2021
What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers 18.2.2021
Eastern Cape premier fires health MEC Sindiswa Gomba 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.