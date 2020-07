In the heart of Vilikazi Street, Soweto, a business is slowly being strangled by the level 3 lockdown regulations while its unusual inhabitants – and main attractions – are at risk of starving to death if the tourism business remained closed for much longer. Lindiwe Mngomezulu, who is popularly known as “Mamfiso” in Soweto, owns Noah’s Ark, home to eight snakes, which has been operating for 11 years. Among them are two albino pythons, a Burmese python, a boa constrictor, an anaconda and a corn snake. Mngomezulu said she was battling to budget for the expenses of nurturing the snakes...

Mngomezulu said she was battling to budget for the expenses of nurturing the snakes because there were no visitors allowed due to the lockdown. She said she wished she was allowed to resume business soon since she has already thought about all the necessary hygiene protocols to put in place for those who want to view the snakes.

“Since Covid-19, no one was able to come and view. The lockdown has affected me because of the expense of feeding these animals,” Mngomezulu said.

“At least the R40 we charged at the door helped. The snakes eat a lot, the rats also need food, and everything has to be kept clean. The total cost for all this is about R1 000 a week.

“Everyone who enters our home to view the snakes would be expected to wear a face mask and to sanitise.

“The draping and touching of snakes will also not be allowed until business can resume as normal,” Mngomezulu said.

Her business is registered with the West Rand Herpetological Association, a local club for reptile lovers which provided Mngomezulu with the necessary permits to operate her business. The association also educates snake owners.

Mngomezulu said she bought and raised the nonvenomous snakes when they were little, after her daughter Nolwandle Duma showed interest in snakes when she had her first pet snake.

She said the snakes have become part of their family and were named according to the character they portrayed.

“People used to speak down on us when we started our business but we have become a tourist attraction,” Mngomezulu said.

“We teach those who enter our home to overcome their fears of reptiles because they are harmless if handled with care.

“Our snakes are kept in a room which we keep warm with oil heaters and each snake is kept in its own cage with a glass door for viewing. We clean out these cages weekly with chemicals which are environmentally friendly to our home and the snakes. The snakes are fed weekly with rats which we breed ourselves.

“We also own a pet monkey called Poenkie,” Mngomezulu said.

