26.6.2019

How Google can help entrepreneurs kickstart their tech start-ups

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Picture: Google Launchpad Accelerator

Applications are now open for the fourth group of entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs from Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe can now send applications for the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme.

Announced in 2017 and launched in 2018, Google has committed to training 60 African startups over three years. Successful applicants will receive equity-free support, access to Google engineers, intensive mentoring, PR training, and global media exposure.

Google seeks to partner with successful applicants who are building a technology-based product for Africa, in Africa, and help them build their business.

With the fourth class scheduled to kick off later this year, applications can now be accessed on the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa website.

The closing date is July 26.

