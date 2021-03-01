Identity theft up 337% in 2020, says SAFPS

PREMIUM!
Identity theft up 337% in 2020, says SAFPSPersonal Finance 3 hours ago
The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service says it succeeded in stopping fraud to the value of R4,4 billion, but many consumers still found their details were used to apply for credit.
