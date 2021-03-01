 
 
Identity theft up 337% in 2020, says SAFPS

Personal Finance 3 hours ago

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service says it succeeded in stopping fraud to the value of R4,4 billion, but many consumers still found their details were used to apply for credit.

Ina Opperman
01 Mar 2021
05:30:05 PM
Identity theft up 337% in 2020, says SAFPS

Picture: iStock

The rate of identity theft and fraud increased 370% during the past year of Covid-19 lockdown, warns the leading fraud prevention non-profit organisation in the country. “We are reaching a critical point when it comes to the economy and the extreme measures criminals use to perpetrate fraud,” says Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of SA Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS). “The 2020 statistics collected by SAFPS indicate there are significant increases in key areas and there is a long road ahead to address this challenge.” Fraud in the Eastern Cape increased by 161% and 120% in Gauteng, says SAFPS. Only Limpopo did...

