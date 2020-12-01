Absa probing employee suspected of stealing clients’ data

The leaked Absa data relates to a small portion of the bank’s customer base, Absa said in a statement. Investigations continue.

According to Absa, the bank secured high court orders for search and seizure operations at various premises and secured all devices containing the data as soon as the leak was detected. The data on the devices seized was subsequently destroyed.

Absa has enhanced the monitoring of customer accounts that have been affected to date and are contacting customers directly, Absa said.

The bank has lodge criminal charges against the employee and has begun the required consequence management.

“Absa may take further action against the recipients of the data once the full scope of the leak is identified and all investigations are completed.”

To protect its customers, Absa has implemented additional control measures to minimise the risk of this happening again.

Nischal Mewalall, chief executive officer (CEO) of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), said the organisation was aware of an incident where an Absa employee unlawfully made selected customer data available to a number of external parties.

“We would like to commend Absa for the efficient way in which they handled this matter. They acted proactively and in the best interest of their customers to protect them from criminal elements.”

He said SABRIC was a firm believer in bringing bank employees who commit crimes to book.

“SABRIC was formed for exactly this reason: to ensure that through collaboration, financial crimes are combatted. In the weeks ahead, SABRIC will support the South African Police Service in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of all the perpetrators.”

SABRIC urged the public to keep these tips in mind to prevent criminals from gaining access to their confidential information:

Do not disclose personal information such as PINs, passwords, or your bank card CVV when asked to do so by anyone via telephone, email or SMS.

If your ID or driver’s license is stolen, report it to the police immediately and apply for a free Protective Registration listing with Southern Africa Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS). This service alerts SAFPS members, which includes banks and credit providers, that additional care needs to be taken to confirm that they are transacting with the legitimate identity holder. Apply for a Protective Registration by visiting the SAFPS website on http://www.safps.org.za/ and click on the “Fraud Prevention” tab, then click on “Apply for Protective Registration” and then on “Register Now”.

Use strong passwords or a passphrase for all your accounts and never share them with anyone else.

Never approve a mobile banking application request or any other transaction request if you are not transacting.

