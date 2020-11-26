FNB tightens digital security for shoppers ahead of Black Friday

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our shopping behaviour regardless of our fear of our banking details ending up in the wrong hands, but FNB customers will now have an extra layer of protection, especially on Black Friday.

FNB announced this week that it was rolling out its online secure authentication service, widely known as 3D Secure. This is the process of authenticating a cardholder during an e-commerce transaction. All merchants and cardholders were upgraded to Online Secure authentication to ensure enhanced user experience, security and flexibility, in line with industry requirements.

What does it mean for customers?

The online secure authentication service will now require FNB customers to authenticate themselves when they buy online.

Previously, customers received a one-time pin (OTP) via SMS or email when they transacted online, but now they will get a push notification on their phones to authenticate their purchase on their verified FNB Apps.

Customers who do not have the FNB app or fail to respond to the push message, will receive the OTP via SMS, App messaging and online banking messaging. FNB is discontinuing the use of OTPs via email.

If FNB is satisfied that the online purchase is secure, customers will not be required to approve their purchases, thereby insuring fast secure authentication, especially during busy periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“The enhanced security features will go far to protect our customers from potential fraud, more so now that we have seen a big migration from our customers to digital channels. The impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions have encouraged customers to consider convenient and safer ways to manage their lives. In line with our commitment to customer-centricity, we want to ensure that our customers can rely on our trusted platform when making purchases,” says Chris Labuschagne, chief executive officer of credit card and card platform at FNB.

Online secure will protect cardholders against unauthorised use of their FNB cards for online purchases, while also protecting e-commerce businesses against financial losses resulting from online fraud,” says Giuseppe Virgillito, head of digital channels at FNB.

Updating of online secure via online banking and call centre will also be discontinued.

